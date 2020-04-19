Subject wanted in kidnapping and burglary taken into custody

PORTSMOUTH — Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini announces that on Sunday, April 19, 2020, Thomas Glass, who was wanted in connection with an Aggravated Burglary and Kidnapping that occurred on Dixon Mill Rd. in Wheelersburg on February 3rd has been taken into custody.

Captain John W. Murphy states that since Glass (age 51) was developed as a suspect, area Law Enforcement has worked non-stop attempting to locate and apprehend him.

Captain Murphy stated on Sunday morning Detectives with the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office received actionable intelligence on the whereabouts of Thomas Glass. After a brief foot chase in the Kendall Heights apartment complex involving Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office, members of the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force and K-9 Unit with the Portsmouth Police Department Glass was taken into custody and transported to the Scioto County Jail.

Captain John W. Murphy states the successful apprehension of the suspect is the direct result of the joint effort between the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force and the Portsmouth Police Department.

Sheriff Donini stated that this is an ongoing investigation with possible further charges being presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury. Anyone wishing to give information can contact Detective Jodi Conkel at (740) 351-1091. All information will be kept confidential.