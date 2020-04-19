SSU Plastics Engineering Technology moves from prototype to production of face shields

PORTSMOUTH – Students and faculty in Shawnee State University’s Plastics Engineering Technology (PET) program have moved into full production of face shields for local health care workers to help with the shortage of equipment due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

So far, the PET program has received requests from 17 companies/organizations that encompass a variety of health care fields. Among those is Portsmouth Ambulance who have requested 300-400 face shields and are using them to protect emergency staff in the field.

“These masks are really well made, and the fit is just right. We really appreciate having these face shields during this pandemic time,” said Meredith Sadler, Portsmouth Ambulance EMT.

Adam Miller, SSU Professor and Chair of the Department of Engineering Technologies said that demand for the face shields continues to increase.

“The demand for our face shields is still very high, and we are working hard to produce the face shields as fast as possible,” said Miller, SSU Professor and Chair of the Department of Engineering Technologies. “We understand the importance of having this protective personal equipment to our local health care workers, and we are happy to help any way we can.”

Alumni have also reached out and are helping in the fight against COVID-19 by shifting manufacturing at their companies to improve the supply of face shields on the market. Several PET students have been able to get employment thanks to these expanding opportunities.

For more information about the face shields, please contact Adam Miller at amiller2@shawnee.edu.

