2 cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Best Care Nursing

WHEELERSBURG — In accordance with the Ohio Department of Health’s decision to publish information about COVID-19 cases associated with long-term care and assisted living facilities, the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments confirmed another COVID-19 case associated with Best Care Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Wheelersburg, Ohio.

This makes the total number of confirmed cases two (2). Health Department staff are monitoring the situation closely. The following is a statement released by Diversicare, corporate owner of Best Care Nursing facility in Wheelersburg, Ohio.

“We want to inform you that Best Care Nursing & Rehabilitation Center has team members who have tested positive for COVID-19. We have been in touch with the Ohio Department of Health, as well as officials at the CDC. We are working closely with public health officials to address the situation and are grateful for their assistance. We have been in touch with the loved ones of all those who have been impacted and will continue to do so on a regular basis.

Our Center implemented precautionary and preparedness measures early– all in accordance with CMS and CDC guidelines- including strict limitations on visitation. Limits on visitation will continue, per guidance from the CDC, and we are working hard to make sure residents can still connect with their loved ones by phone, text or video chat.

We are doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of this within our center and our community. Our infection control procedures are in compliance with the CDC and Ohio Dept. of Health guidance. Our nursing staff is educated and understands the health care protocols for the COVID-19 quarantine and all emergency situations.

During any emergency situation such as this one, the safety of our patients and residents is our first priority. Our goal is this situation, as in all others, is the provision of exceptional healthcare. If you have questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact the Diversicare Care Line at (888) 508-9774 (choose option Covid19), which is available 24/7 to address your questions.

We are grateful for the support of our wonderful residents and their families, our heroic staff, and our great community. Thank you.”

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/04/web1_COvid-14.jpg