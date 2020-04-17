Staying safe while returning to work main goal for Ohio

COLUMBUS —Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton stated Friday that there were 9,107 total cases of COVID-19 in Ohio.

The data also revealed 2, 424 hospitalizations due to the virus and 740 admissions to intensive care units. The number of Coronavirus deaths was at 401 at the time of Friday’s news conference.

For her hard work and dedication during these unprecedented times, it was revealed at the beginning of the conference that Dr. Acton would be the recipient of the 2020 Spirit of Columbus Award. Acton stated she was extremely grateful for this honor and felt she was just doing her job.

Governor Mike DeWine revisited the news that Ohio would be slowly opening up beginning May 1 and addressed some questions about what that would look like. DeWine also announced that in preparation for the announcement of the plan for reopening the state, press conferences would not be held Saturday or Sunday of this week.

“We’re going to be talking about how that plan will actually work next week,” said DeWine.

DeWine stated he felt it was important to get back to the basics in highlighting what the state was trying to achieve with this plan. “We’re trying to get Ohioans back to work, while at the same time keeping Ohioans safe. We do not think that those are mutually exclusive. We think that because of what you’ve done, you’ve flattened the curve, you’ve stayed home and done what you’re supposed to do, that we are in a much better position,” said DeWine. “We’re going to have to do this very slowly but we’re into the next phase.”

DeWine state’s businesses that will be opening up will operate under the goals of protecting employees and customers coming in. “That’s it. Everything flows from there,” said DeWine. “I think we’re in a situation where protecting employees and customers is also good business. Because quite candidly the market forces are equally important if not more so than anything state order might put out.

DeWine stated in order for a business to attract customers and retain employees they must maintain a safe environment.

DeWine stated the new precautions taken will be common-sense measures and good business ways of putting into effect what we have learned by means of prevention in the past several weeks.

DeWine stating distancing of at least 6 feet, employees wearing masks, barriers where appropriate, frequently cleaned surfaces, the wearing of gloves, staggered arrivals and lunches for employees, and the continued work from home for employees able to do so are what we can expect to see moving forward.

“After May 1 some things will change, but the virus will remain out there and our life will be guided by that,” said DeWine.

DeWine said more information about the virus and understanding the condition will come in the future with the ability of testing to see if an individual may have already had COVID-19.

DeWine said one thing that will not change after May 1 is the need to assume everyone you meet is carrying the virus. DeWine said many people may be carrying COVIV-19 and not know it. DeWine said, as an example, one prison dorm in the state saw 152 positive tests, with 60 of the individuals having no symptoms. “It tells you why you need to assume everyone out there is positive, they are likely to not even know it.”

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

