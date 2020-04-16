Ohio opening back up beginning May 1

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine stated Thursday Ohio’s economy would be gradually opening up beginning May 1 and stated Thursday’s conference was to be brief, with a scheduled phone conference between the president and state governors occurring at 3 p.m.

DeWine also stated moving forward that Lt. Governor Jon Husted would only be making brief appearances in future press conferences as he heads the efforts to get Ohio businesses back on track as the economy opens back up.

In regards to where DeWine believes the state of Ohio sits, he read a quote from Winston Churchill and stated he believed we were at the end of the beginning. “That’s where I believe we are. We’re about to enter a new phase,” said DeWine. DeWine stated that Ohioans have done w great job fighting against COVID-19 and following necessary orders.

“I’ve never been more proud to be an Ohioan,” said DeWine. “I’m very grateful for what you have done.”

DeWine said based on available data is appears that Ohio has been successful in flattening the curve and hopes to see the numbers drop even further. DeWine stated we all must live in a state and country where COVID-19 exists and we must live with it until we have an immunization. “We don’t know how long that could be. Could be a year, could be longer,” said DeWine. “I’m an optimist. We have talented scientists working frantically on this. We know it’s going to be a while, but we don’t know how long,” said DeWine.

DeWine said COVID-19 existing among us will not last forever and stated we will get through this for a period of time.

“We must get Ohio’s economy moving again,” said DeWine. “We must get people back to work. I fully understand what people are dealing this. I know people who are unemployed want to work and want to get back. They want us to move forward and small business owners want the same thing,” said DeWine.

DeWine stated that when the economy goes down there are bad consequences, as well as medical consequences. DeWine stated overdoses, relapses, anxiety, depression and homeless are some of the important factors impacted too by a declining economy.

DeWine stated it was important to start things back up the right way.

“We must get this right because the stakes are very high,” said DeWine. “if we don’t do it right the consequences are horrendous. What we do not want to do is to start back getting businesses up and have a disaster, a huge spike in positive tests. That would be disastrous. We have an obligation as we start back and it’s so important to keep employees save and our customers safe,” said DeWine.

DeWine stated we are in a fight against a medical and economic crisis.

DeWine stated a report from the economic advisory board gave a report on their ideas to open back up the economy. DeWine said the state is learning from businesses that have remained open during the pandemic to understand how to proceed and the necessary measures that should be put in place.

“We are looking to begin this process on May 1. We have a lot more work to be done,” said DeWine.

DeWine said the process will be done in phases and begin with companies that have a strict set of guidelines to follow. DeWine reiterated that we are entering into a different world, and into a new reality. DeWine stated masks, aggressive sanitation, and social distancing is our new reality.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton stated on Thursday that there were 8,239 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio based on limited testing with 175 probable cases. The data also revealed 2, 331hospitalizations due to the virus and 707 admissions to intensive care units. The number of Coronavirus deaths was 373 at the time of Wednesday’s press conference, with 16 probable COVID-19 deaths.

Acton stated that while the state begins to open up we are not returning to normal, and wearing masks and other protective measures will be more important than ever to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

