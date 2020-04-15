Wheelersburg man wanted for aggravated burglary kidnapping and felonious assault

WHEELERSBURG — Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini announces that Detectives have been working countless hours on an aggravated burglary which occurred on February 24, 2020 on Dixon Mill Road in Wheelersburg Ohio, the victim age 84 had come home to find a male subject in his house who later beat him, kidnapped him, stealing his car that the suspect later wrecked and left the victim locked in the trunk.

Captain John W. Murphy stated that Detectives were able to collect evidence that was submitted to BCI&I for testing. As a result of the testing and ongoing investigation the Sheriff’s Office submitted for an arrest warrant through Portsmouth Municipal Court on April 15, 2020. Murphy stated that charges have been submitted through Portsmouth Municipal Court for Thomas A. Glass age 51 of Wheelersburg Ohio, last known address was 2461 State Route 140, Wheelersburg Ohio.

Captain John W. Murphy stated that Thomas Glass has been known to stay in the Highland Bend area and Sciotoville, Glass should be considered dangerous, and we are requesting anyone that has information about his whereabouts should call the Sheriff’s Office. Captain Murphy stated that Detectives and Deputies along with the Scioto County Drug Task Force Officers and the Portsmouth Police Swat Team responded to and searched several locations today looking for the suspect.

Sheriff Marty V. Donini stated that this is still an ongoing investigation that could result in more charges being presented to the Scioto county Grand Jury on a later date on this suspect and others.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091 or 740-354-7566 all calls will remain anonymous

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/04/web1_Thomas-Glass.jpg