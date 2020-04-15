Time running out to mail-in ballots for Ohio primary

PORTSMOUTH — Scioto Countians have just under two weeks to complete their mail-in absentee ballots before the Tuesday, April 28, deadline for the Ohio primary election.

Those hoping to still cast their vote in the Ohio primary can request an absentee mail-in ballots in three places: the Scioto County Board of Elections website, boe.Ohio.gov/scioto, you may email your request for an absentee application to the Scioto County Board of Elections email, scioto@OhioSoS.gov, or you may call the Scioto County Board of Elections, (740) 353-4178.

All absentee ballots must be requested by April 25 and are to be returned inperson by Tuesday, April 28, at 7:30 p.m. Those returning their mail-in ballots via mail must have their ballots postmarked by Monday, April 27.

Deputy director at the Scioto County Board of Elections, Teresa Knittel, stated that there has indeed been an uptick in those requesting mail-in ballots, as this is the only way for all Ohioans to have their votes cast in this year’s primary election.

According to the Ohio Secretary of State’s website, during the 2016 primary election, Scioto County residents cast 9,472 absentee ballots while the total number of ballots cast was 46,386. According to Knittel, this year’s mail-in response is certainly an up-tick.

“It’s been heavy,” Knittel said. “Of course this is the only way to vote. Anybody that wants to vote has to follow the absentee process. It’s been extremely busy.”

In the 2019 primary, Scioto County residents cast just 204 absentee ballots.

Despite rumblings at both the national and the state level that this year’s general election may also be conducted through mail-in voting only, Knittel stated that the Scioto County Board of Elections has not been told a decision has been made regarding the idea.

This year’s Ohio primary election which features numerous local and statewide races was originally scheduled for March 17. Ohio Health Director Amy Acton ordered the polls be closed on the original primary date last month due to the ongoing health emergency.

“During this time when we face an unprecedented public health crisis, to conduct an election tomorrow would…force poll workers and voters to place themselves at an unacceptable health risk of contracting coronavirus,” read DeWine’s statement the night of the primary postponement. “As such, Health Director Dr. Amy Action will order the polls closed as a health emergency.”

The Kentucky primary election which was originally scheduled for Tuesday, May 19, has also been rescheduled to Tuesday, June 23.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/04/web1_92589839_3057782300986763_9198800799537299456_n.jpg Scioto County Courthouse, home of the Scioto County Board of Elections https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/04/web1_IMG_7491.jpg Scioto County Courthouse, home of the Scioto County Board of Elections Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

