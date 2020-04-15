Friends of Portsmouth commits $10,000 to Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund

PORTSMOUTH — Friends of Portsmouth, a local nonprofit organization involved with community growth and prosperity, has donated $10,000 to the Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund.

“Friends of Portsmouth is truly excited to be able to help such a great program that does so much for the kids of our local area and surrounding counties, said Bryan Smith of Friends of Portsmouth.

The Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund has provided over 100,000 power packs over the past decade. They work with every school in Scioto county to provide meals for children who sometimes only get their school meals. This power pack program provides additional food to those children.

For additional information, please contact Nick Rutman.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/04/web1_Hope-Fund-Pic-1-.jpg