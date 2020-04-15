Health departments release information on COVID case in nursing home

In accordance with the Ohio Department of Health’s decision to publish information about COVID-19 cases associated with long-term care and assisted living facilities, the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments would like to inform the public that one of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Scioto County is associated with Best Care Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Wheelersburg, OH.

Health Department staff are monitoring the situation closely.

The case that is being identified as a positive case at Best Care Nursing Home is not a new case, however, one of the previously announced 4-positive cases for Scioto County. The Portsmouth Health Department reports there are two active cases and two have recovered.

