Saving the ears of many

Not everyone feels that they need to help out during times of distress and trouble, but one man in Lucasville, has been hard at work printing face mask ear strain relief devices, (ear savers) using a 3D printer.

Roger Cable is donating his ear savers to various businesses in Portsmouth and surrounding areas. Cable lives in Lucasville in the Northwest District, with his wife, Krista and his two children who are at home from the virus. Along with the making of the ear savers, Cable has a full-time job where he works on computers with Community Action as an information technology manager.

Cable said that lot of people from the same groups have the same printer as he has, and he had been looking for something he could do with his. Cable said he first thought about making masks and said that he had to have some special seals and such material that are not even available right now. He said that a friend of his kid’s mom sent him a photo of a Boy Scout who had printed several of these for a hospital where he was located.

Cable said it was something he felt like he could do without having all the special tools, other than his printer to do it. He said when he posted on Facebook, the first set he made, it just kind of exploded.

“It surprised me how many people, one degree away from me, were in healthcare. I had no idea that there were that many. My wife is an EMT, but you don’t think about all the people that you know that actually work in healthcare,” Cable said. “I’m trying to as many of these as I can and then if we find something else, we can do, we will. I’ve been trying to get as many of these out as I can and the only way to do it is come home and switch them at lunch. I’ve kind of ‘trained’ Krista, she works 24-hour shifts, but if she is home, she is able to do the switch. It’s about a four-hour print. I get up about halfway through the night and take it off and start the next one.”

He said that his friend Seth Knore is helping him along with another lady that she and her husband have one printer and have done several on it too. “We try to meet up every once in a while and get them together and get them where they need to go.”

Cable added that he is still taking more orders if anyone needs them.

“We’re still trying to make sure we get everyone covered. There are probably several nursing homes and rehab places that can use them. I still have three hundred or so that need to be filled. We took 100 to SOMC’s Emergency Department and 25 to one of the floors at SOMC.” Cable had also delivered 120 to KDMC too.

On Cable’s Facebook page he put out a big thank you to everyone who donated on the gofundme page he and some friends had setup, where he only asked for $300.00. He said he got enough to make around four or five thousand with that. His page also stated at one point that after two redesigns he was able to do about 50 per day, but he said in this interview that he now has another printer and he can get somewhere close to 100 a day.

Cable being a religious man said, “We’re supposed to use our resources to help people, if we’re not doing that, then why have it? We plan to continue to do make these and actually I had someone from Lexington call and want 120 and I’m sending them to a place called BlueGrass Rehab, they’re the next big batch I’m shipping out there.” He said one of the reasons he agreed to do this article is because he knows, “There are more people who have 3D printers, not just me, around here and there is a lot of need for this, not necessarily here but people are offering to ship this stuff and carry this stuff wherever it needs to go. We need to be using this resource that we have that we’re lucky enough to have in our house.”

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

