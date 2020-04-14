New order notifies first responders of COVID-19 postive addresses

Data from the Ohio Department of Health on Tuesday reported 7,153 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 127 probable cases.

The numbers also revealed 2,155 individuals have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 654 ICU admissions. As of Tuesday, there were 309 confirmed Coronavirus deaths, with 15 additional deaths based on the newly expanded Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting guidelines.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced during Tuesday’s news conference that in addition to the Medicare adjustments which were made last week that included the waving of prescriptions co-pays and removed in-network pharmacy requirements, his administration would be filing a waiver to the federal government to provide needed flexibility given the current crisis and will allow Ohio to waive signature requirements for safety, ease obstacles for nursing home care, and remove staffing requirements to allow facilities to provide necessary services.

“Removing restrictions like these during this pandemic will allow healthcare workers to focus on meeting the needs of their fellow Ohioans,” said DeWine.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton stated that we are currently living in a sort of ‘groundhogs’ day and said that even she herself sometimes feels the frustrations of not knowing what is to come next in regards to the Coronavirus.

Acton stated that there are now cases of COVID-19 in 86 of the 88 Ohio counties and believes that continuing social distancing is essential to keeping the number of cases as low as possible as we approach the peak.

Acton announced a new order, which is an effort to ensure the safety of first responders, which confidentially shares the addresses of COVID-19 positive individuals. Acton stated the order comes after working closely with leaders in Ohio cities and will allow the information to be protected as confidential so dispatchers can ensure first responders are properly protected. Acton stated however that it is important for first responders to be aware that anyone could be carrying the disease and noted someone recovering could even be shedding the disease. “Even as front line responders I want to know that you have at least a mask,” said Acton. Acton stated that universal masking is a priority and stated she wanted to ensure that every Ohioan has a mask available.

By Ivy Potter

