King’s Daughters expanding drive-thru blood draw locations

ASHLAND, Ky. — To better serve the community, King’s Daughters will be expanding the number of locations where patients can have blood draws performed without leaving their cars.

Currently, this service is available at King’s Daughters Central Avenue location, 1200 Central Ave., Suite 2. Beginning Wednesday, April 15, drive-through services will be available at King’s Daughters Medical Specialties, 336 29th St. (29th Street Medical Center); and at King’s Daughters Medical Specialties Flatwoods, 1109 Bellefonte Road.

On Monday, April 20, drive-through services will again expand to provide services at King’s Daughters Medical Specialties Grayson, 609 N. Carol Malone Blvd., and at King’s Daughters Kinneys Lane, 1729 Kinneys Lane in Portsmouth.

Hours for all clinics will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Drive thru-lab services are also available at King’s Daughters office in Prestonsburg, 1279 Old Abbott Mountain Road.

Signage will direct patients to park in a designated area at the testing site. A King’s Daughters team member will come to their vehicles to complete registration and perform the blood draw. Following the blood draw, patients will be asked to remain parked in the area for 5 to 10 minutes for monitoring before driving.

A provider order is required for all blood draws. For questions or more information, please call (606) 408-8999.