PDT giving viewers more on Mondays

Starting Monday, April 20, you will receive more from the Daily Times.

Our e-edition is greatly expanding to bring you more news, features and activities than ever before. It will feature an education page offering senior spotlights, student of the week features, school honor rolls and more. There will also be a lifestyle page, with recipes, home DIY projects and trends. Monday means more editions will have photo pages from our community. There will also be an agricultural/outdoors page with local farmer’s market information, farming columns and information from our local parks.

The regular Monday news will also be included. That’s Page 1 stories, including breaking news and features. Page 2 will still have obituaries and local news. Page 3 will continue to have the national news and Page 4 will still have the opinion page and columns. Monday e-edition will still have sports news and stories from across our coverage area as it is available.

We know you have questions, and here are some answers:

Will I receive a newspaper?

Yes, in digital form only through our e-Edition. Viewable at www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com

There will be no print product on Mondays. This is due to a production/press limitation at our new print facility, not because of economics. We are using this change to expand our offerings to you. There will be more news, more features and all color photos.

The Daily Times will continue to print a hard copy paper Tuesdays-Saturdays.

How do I see the e-Edition?

Subscribers can click on www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com, log in to their account and click on the e-Edition.

If you have a subscription to the Daily Times, you have an electronic account. If you have not created one yet, do so by registering on the website.

For help with this, contact our circulation department at 740-353-3101 ext. 4181.

What will it look like?

The e-Edition looks just like a regular newspaper. Monday’s edition, though, will always have more. It will be bigger than the “regular” paper with more pages and more content.

Is my bill changing?

Your bill will remain the same for your subscription.

Will I still see articles on social media and the website?

The Daily Times will continue to post local, state, sports, national and international news on the website, which is updated throughout the day, every day. Those articles are also available through your account. If you remain logged in, you can also see articles at no additional cost other than your subscription by clicking on links that you see on Twitter or Facebook.

