Squad narrowly escapes head on collison with drunk driver

Officers responded to Portsmouth Speedway on Friday, where James Wilson, 44, was on the property despite being barred from the premises. Wilson was issued a summons for criminal trespass and was transported back to his home in Wayne Hills.

Portsmouth Police Department received a call on Friday from a man who had parked his truck near the Court Street landing to walk his dog and stated his truck had rolled into the Ohio River. The man stated his green 1996 Chevy Silverado rolled down the embankment just east of the sound stage and sunk.

Officers were dispatched on Saturday to 2014 Summit Street in Portsmouth where Paul Henderson, 56, was discovered deceased upon arrival. The death was determined to be from natural causes and the body was released to the family of the deceased.

Early on Monday, Officers were dispatched to Coles Blvd. by request of Rarden Squad 4. The squad informed dispatch that a white pickup truck had nearly hit them head-on and was traveling on Willow Way towards Brookwood Dr. After speaking with Squad 4, officers determined the pickup was parked in a drive on Brookwood Dr. and the driver was still inside the vehicle. Officers activated their overhead lights upon approaching the driveway and the subject exited the vehicle and began walking towards the garage of the residence. Officers gave instructions to the driver to stop, which he ignored.

Upon catching up to the subject and informing him of the situation he stated he did not have a white truck and was not driving. Officers smelled alcohol on the subject’s breath as well as observed swaying and other signs of intoxication. Officers identified the subject as Reese Kegley, 20. Kegley stated he had consumed three beers hours earlier. Kegley was given a field sobriety test, which he failed. Kegley was taken into custody for having physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and was transported to Portsmouth Police Department. Kegley refused to take a breath test and was placed under Administrative License Suspension for refusal and his license was seized