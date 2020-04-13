Scioto County engineer report

Tick Ridge-Koenig Hill Rd. (CR42) in Brush Creek Township has been revised to be closed at mile marker 0.26 Monday, April 13 through Wednesday, April 15 from 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. A county consultant will be performing soil borings.

Pine Creek Rd. (CR10) in Bloom Township has been revised to be closed at mile marker 3.67 Monday, April 13 through Wednesday, April 15 from 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. A county consultant will be performing soil borings.

Henley-Comstock Rd. (CR44) in Union Township will be closed at mile marker 0.49 Wednesday, April 15 and Thursday, April 16 from 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. A county consultant will be performing soil borings.

Clinton Furnace Rd. (CR9) in Vernon Township will be closed at mile marker 4.30 Wednesday, April 15 and Thursday, April 16 from 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. A county consultant will be performing soil borings.

Clinton Furnace Rd. (CR9) in Vernon Township will be closed at mile marker 3.45 Thursday, April 16 and Friday, April 17 from 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. A county consultant will be performing soil borings.

Henley-Deemer Rd. (CR45) in Union and Rush Townships will be closed at mile marker 0.80 Thursday, April 16 and Friday, April 17 from 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. A county consultant will be performing soil borings.

Pollock Rd. (CR47) in Union and Rush Townships will be closed at mile marker 3.16 Friday, April 17th and Monday, April 20 from 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. A county consultant will be performing soil borings.

Big Run Rd. (CR136) in Morgan Township will be closed at mile marker 1.41 Monday, April 20 through Wednesday, April 22 from 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. A county consultant will be performing soil borings.

Please call the Engineer’s office with any questions or concerns (740-259-5541) or you can visit us on the web at SciotoCountyEngineer.org.