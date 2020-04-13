Shawnee State University names Michael Barhorst as new Vice President of Finance and Administration

Shawnee State University is pleased to welcome Michael Barhorst as the new Vice President for Finance and Administration.

Barhorst is a financial professional with unique expertise in public sector planning and budgeting with exceptional conceptual, analytical, interpersonal and presentational skills. He has developed a long history in his financial career – he has served Sinclair Community College in numerous positions including the Financial & Operations Manager for the Advanced Integrated Manufacturing Center, and Senior Budget Analyst and Director of the Office of Budget and Analysis. Barhorst also served as Senior Management and Budget Analyst for the City of Dayton. He was the Business Manager for West Carrollton City School District, Senior Financial Analyst for Dayton City School District’s Budget Department, and was a Management/Inventory Analyst for the United States Department of Defense.

“I am honored to be joining the strong team President Bauer has assembled to lead Shawnee State in preparing today’s students for tomorrow’s world,” Barhorst said. “I will bring to the job a strong analytical background and experience in leveraging information for decision-making, a focus on personal and professional development and a passion for the special mission for higher education with which SSU is charged.”

Barhorst earned his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Wright State University and his master’s in Finance from Wright State University.

Barhorst was recommended by SSU President Jeff Bauer and the Board of Trustees approved the appointment of Barhorst as Vice President of Finance and Administration effective beginning May 1, 2020. He will assume the position after SSU’s current Vice President of Finance and Administration, Elinda Boyles retires.

