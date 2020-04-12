Scioto County JFS offers COVID-19 pandemic PRC Special Program

In response to the Pandemic Outbreak of COVID-19(Coronavirus), beginning Monday, April 13, 2020, the Scioto County Dept. of Job & Family Services will make assistance available to eligible families affected by this health crisis.

The purpose of this assistance will be to offset costs incurred by families who have lost employment on or after March 9, 2020, due to company shut-down as a result of the Stay-At-Home order issued by the Governor, or other issues related to COVID-19 that resulted in a lack of available work.

To be eligible for a one-time payment of $300.00, you must meet all of the following criteria:

1. Must be a Scioto County Resident;

2. Your household/family must contain a minor child;

3. At least one adult in your family must have either had a LOSS or REDUCTION of employment on or after March 9, 2020;

4. The household/family current total income must be below the 200% FPL for the assistance group size; and

5. The household/family must not owe any cost of fraudulent TANF assistance or be under a current Work Activity Sanction.

To apply: Call 1-740-353-2218and press Option four for the COVID PRC application. All applications will be processed by telephone only. There are no paper applications. Funding is limited. Applications will be processed until funds are exhausted.