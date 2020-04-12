Fourth case of COVID-19 confirmed in Scioto County

The Health Departments are now reporting a fourth case of confirmed COVID-19 in Scioto County. Test samples are taken and processed at various sites; therefore, we are unable to provide accurate testing numbers. Test results are submitted to tl1e county in which the person tested resides.

Al tl1e time of this release, there are 372 negative and four positive test results received in Scioto County. Persons testing positive range ages from 35 -53, three females and one male. The Health Department’s infectious disease staff continue to follow established contact tracing guidelines and will contact anyone these individuals have been in close contact with.

According to a release from EMA director Larry Mullins, this is not the case that was mistakenly assigned to Scioto County yesterday by ODH it is a new case.

