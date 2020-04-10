Class of 2020 works through changes made by COVID-19

The Class of 2020s senior year is not what they dreamed it would be.

High school seniors worry about more than their health during the COVID-19 outbreak. They’ll miss out on the pomp, circumstance and ceremony of their senior year a milestone for many.

“I think it is reasonable to be upset right now,” said Riley Royal, a senior at Wheelersburg High School, “My whole senior experience has been ruined and at this point I just want it all to be over with because it hurts too much.”

Many seniors spend spring playing their last game, performing their last concert, planning their prom and counting down the days until graduation

Clay senior Dakota Dodds wants nothing more than to be on the field to pitch one last high school game.

“I feel super disappointed,” said Dodds. “I’ve worked really hard for a very long time, day and night.”

Dodds has verbally committed to Shawnee State University Baseball, but his signing it still TBD.

“I do what I can do when at home, but at practice, there is just so much more material I can use,” said Dodds. “Without that material, it’s just a headache.”

Spring athletes are not the only ones feeling let down by the sudden change in events. Some students have spent months planning and preparing for their proms.

“I will feel very upset if prom gets canceled,” said Jacob Lynn, senior class president and treasurer at Northwest High School. “We’ve spent so much time working on it and all of that would go to waste.”

Along with changes and cancellations, seniors are also trying to manage online classes, using programs like Google Classroom and receiving more assignments than before.

“I’m super overwhelmed by classes because it’s hard for me to essentially teach myself,” said Royal.

Scholarships are also a difficulty since moving to online. Many have changed their deadlines or ways of submitting, making it harder for seniors who do not have good internet access.

“Living in such a rural area, I feel it is hard to find something that works for everyone,” said Lynn.

As of now, students are out until May 1, but whether or not they are returning, they feel is still up in the air.

“I do worry about not going back,” said Lynn. “I wouldn’t have a proper goodbye with my friends or teachers.”

Lynn said with being drum major and class president, he tries to check on everyone to make sure they are doing OK.

“Try to stay positive and keep motivated. We are almost there,” said Lynn.

