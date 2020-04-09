Virtual Egg Hunt carrying on Easter traditions

SOUTH WEBSTER — Community members in South Webster have come up with a unique way to continue the celebration of Easter amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scioto County’s countywide Easter egg hunt originally scheduled for the afternoon of April 12 was, unfortunately, one of many public events canceled in adherence to federal social distancing guidelines and Ohio and Kentucky’s statewide stay-at-home order. Originally, the South Webster community had planned for five churches to come together to help fill over 1,000 eggs for their community egg hunt to take place the afternoon of Easter with those participating meeting at Bloom Vernon Elementary.

Just as churches have had to adapt by broadcasting their services for attendees to view online, South Webster community members Kim Rice, Lori Osborne, and Sean Ison helped organize a movement which many citizens in the South Webster area are taking part in.

Rather than meet for an in-person Easter egg hunt, Rice, Osborne, and Ison helped create the idea of a Virtual Egg Hunt, prompting those in the South Webster community to color an Easter egg and place it in either their window or yard as a signal to those driving by of their participation.

“The goal is to get families working together, having fun creating and decorating homemade eggs, hanging them and showing them off,” Ison said. “Allowing other families to hunt for them.”

Ison helped create the “South Webster Virtual Egg Hunt” Facebook page which has 367 members as of Thursday afternoon. On the page, members and those participating have been sharing their uniquely colored eggs, as well as the eggs they have found while driving through South Webster and Ashley Corner. One member in the group reportedly counted 515 eggs on their drive to count.

The strength of American communities has been displayed during the coronavirus pandemic by ideas such as the Virtual Egg Hunt or the “Pack The Lots” initiative which encourage the public to show their support for those in the medical field. While public gatherings of more than 10 people are not allowed as long as the stay-at-home order is in place through May 1, the Virtual Egg Hunt provides families an alternative way to participate in yearly Easter traditions otherwise canceled.

“Social distancing isn’t conducive to herds of children hunting in packs for plastic Easter eggs stuffed with candy,” Kim Rice said. “So, given Ohio’s stay-at-home orders, we wanted to hold onto some semblance of the tradition. We stole the idea from Facebook and ran with it. But this is nothing new for the village of South Webster or Bloom Vernon schools. This community works together doing ‘what’s best for kids’ every day.”

Communities throughout Scioto County are encouraged to join the Village of South Webster in the Virtual Egg Hunt. Visit the “South Webster Virtual Egg Hunt” Facebook page for more information on the Village’s plans through the Easter holiday.

Families across Scioto County are coming up with unique ways to celebrate the Easter holiday with their families while still practicing social distancing. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/04/web1_thumbnail_IMG_2956.jpg Families across Scioto County are coming up with unique ways to celebrate the Easter holiday with their families while still practicing social distancing. A South Webster home participates in the Virtual Egg Hunt by printing and coloring a paper-egg and placing in their window for those who drive by to see. Federal social distancing and Ohio’s stay-at-home order in adherence to the COVID-19 pandemic prevent yearly Easter activities from taking place in most of the country. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/04/web1_Virtual-Egg-Hunt-1.jpg A South Webster home participates in the Virtual Egg Hunt by printing and coloring a paper-egg and placing in their window for those who drive by to see. Federal social distancing and Ohio’s stay-at-home order in adherence to the COVID-19 pandemic prevent yearly Easter activities from taking place in most of the country. Submitted photo

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved