New Boston Village Council holds virtual conference meeting

NEW BOSTON — New Boston Village Council members probably never even thought they would ever have a circumstance where they would have to come up with an alternative way to conduct their regular council meetings, but just like the rest, they too, had to do just that.

The Village of New Boston held its first video conferencing village council meeting on Tuesday. Mayor Junior Williams presided, and the councilmen were all in attendance via Zoom. There, of course, were a few glitches, such as visuals of some members and the sound couldn’t be heard from one of the council members, but all conducted business Wednesday evening.

Williams started the meeting with the saying of the pledge, just like the other meetings. The mayor then spoke of the things that were going on in the village of New Boston as far as offices being closed to visitors and such. He stated that the mayor’s court has been postponed until at least May 6 and the village office and fire, service, and police office are closed to the public. He did make sure it was known that the fire and police departments were still working as usual and as needed in the village.

Ordinance 11-2020, an ordinance establishing a “Village Master Pay Ordinance” and repealing Ordinance No. 1-2020 first reading on the police. There was then a statement that was placed on the Village Facebook page by Amanda Means.

“I’m a village resident…I’d like to comment that the new pay proposal ordinance also applies to our fire department and dispatch. I feel that these services, the need to support those employees, and the need to recruit experienced and qualified candidates into these departments is equally as important and should be treated equally to the police department,” Means said.

Another comment was mentioned from Susan Johnson-Reed that said she believes the fire department needs a raise also.

Mayor Williams said that this is now important for the police department because of the great amount of turn out and it causes the village money and that they would be looking into raises for the other departments after this.

Also, during the reading, councilman Jon Mills spoke up and said that he felt they should table the ordinance until they see how things are going to be in the economy after the coronavirus pandemic is finished.

Williams reminded Mills that this was just a first reading, and councilman Mills said he wanted this tabled at this time. He made the motion, but no one seconded it, then councilman Dan Fetty made a motion to accept as a first reading, with councilman Vonald Patrick seconded the motion and all voted in favor except for Mills.

Ordinance 12-2020 an ordinance authorizing the Mayor to enter into an agreement with Anthem Healthcare for a fully insured group medical insurance plans declaring an emergency. The ordinance was a raise in the cost of insurance from Anthem of 35% and Village Clerk Lana Loper said that the amount was still cheaper than a couple of other companies had submitted. She said that it was an increase from $16,000 to $22,000 with the village paying 85% and the employees paying 15 %, with the same plan.

Williams said their plan was to expire at the end of the month and that was why the ordinance was set as an emergency. Councilman Fett made a motion to suspend the rules and Councilman Mills seconded with all in favor Mills made a motion to adopt and councilman Ralph Imes seconded with the ordinance passing.

Ordinance 13 -2020, an ordinance to approve then and now certificate in excess of $3,000 for payment to West End Electric and declaring an emergency. Councilman Fetty made a motion to suspend the rules and Mills seconded, Mills made a motion to adopt and councilman Greg Meehan seconded with all voting in favor.

Ordinance 14-2020, an ordinance transferring and appropriating amounts in the various funds of the village and declaring an emergency. Mills made a motion to suspend the rules and Patrick seconded with all in favor and then Mills made a motion to adopt and seconded with all in favor.

Second reading of Ordinance 10-2020 An ordinance establishing additional paid holidays for village employees. Councilman Mills made a motion and councilman Greg Meehan seconded with a vote in favor.

Resolution 4-2020, A resolution declaring the necessity to levy a tax in excess of the ten-mill limitation and declaring an emergency. Williams said that is a renewal in the November election, not tax increase. Mills made a motion to suspend the rules, Meehan made a motion to adopt and Mills seconded with a vote in favor.

There were three other resolutions (5-6-7) about COVID-19 and the stay at home order and all of those passed also.

The meeting was brought to an end after the Councilmen were able to speak if they had anything to add.

Mayor Junior Williams holding virtual conference on visual on right top to bottom Ryan Ottney, Greg Meehan, Vonald Patrick, and Jon Mills (Mayor Williams bottom) https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/04/web1_Mayor-conference.jpg Mayor Junior Williams holding virtual conference on visual on right top to bottom Ryan Ottney, Greg Meehan, Vonald Patrick, and Jon Mills (Mayor Williams bottom) Kimberly Jenkins|Daily Times

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights