New guidelines for reporting COVID-19 cases

The Ohio Department of Health has issued new guidelines for reporting of COVID-19 cases.

As of Thursday, April 9, all laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases of COVID-19 are to be reported to local health departments within 24 hours of case identification.

Because of this, we will now report confirmed cases and probable cases. This will artificially increase our numbers reported tomorrow.

For more information on what qualifies as a confirmed case vs. a probable case, please see https://cdn.ymaws.com/www.cste.org/resource/resmgr/2020ps/interim-20-id-01_covid-19.pdf

