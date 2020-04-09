Police respond to shots fired on Wayne Ave.

PORTSMOUTH — On Wednesday, Officers with the Portsmouth Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the area of 1801 Wayne Avenue. According to the caller, a man identified as James Maxwell was wearing a grey hoodie and had fired several shots at a maroon car occupied by two females.

Officers were informed that the suspect had fled on foot and ran up the hill leading to Kendall Ave. While searching for the suspect, Officers located an acquaintance of Maxwell who stated the car being shot at belonged to the suspect ‘s girlfriend.

After speaking with Hayley Will, Maxwell’s girlfriend, and friend which were both in the car when the shots were fired officers learned that Maxwell was upset in regards to his relationship and drew a handgun. He pointed the gun near Will’s head and told her he was going to kill her before stepping back and firing several shots into the car before he fled. Before fleeing, Maxwell told Will he would find her and kill her and ran away as sirens approached. The investigation is still pending.

Portsmouth Police Department received reports of a suspicious person on Grant Bridge late Tuesday. Police identified a white male standing on the opposite side of the railings on the bridge, and notified a passerby that he was going to jump. The subject was transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center for a mental evaluation.

According to another report from Portsmouth Police Department filed on Tuesday several items, including a John Deere lawnmower, were taken from the little league field in Sciotoville. Councilman Thomas Lowe, a caretaker for the field, reported that the items were missing.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/04/web1_Screenshot_2020-03-20-Daily-Times-pdtnews365-Instagram-photos-and-videos-7.jpg