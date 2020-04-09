Social distancing is working according to latest numbers

COLUMBUS —The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, was 5,512. Acton also stated there were 1,612 hospitalizations due to the virus and 497 individuals in intensive care units. The number of Coronavirus deaths at the time of Thursday’s spress conference was 213.

Governor Mike DeWine gave another update in regards to how the state is working to secure personal protective equipment, PPE, for nurses, doctors, first responders and others working on the front lines against COVID-19.

“We continue trying to procure some but we are also in the process of having these made. It is our obligation to provide this equipment to our protectors. We are going to try to buy it, but if we can’t we are figuring out how to rework our supply chain in Ohio to make it,” said DeWine. “I am pleased to report that through the Ohio Manufacturing Alliance, nineteen manufacturers have partnered with three hospital groups to bring large scale production of face shields.”

DeWine said these shields will be able to be sterilized and reused and have moved from prototype to production in just two weeks.

DeWine said these companies were identified through the website established just last week and utilized businesses that normally produce toys and injection parts, among other things.

“These are true partnerships. Ohioans coming together working together to find a solution,” said DeWine. DeWine stated that these manufacturers will be able to produce between 75,000 to 1,000,000 face shields over the next five weeks. Once assembled these shields will be delivered to the Ohio Department of Health and then they be distributed across the state of Ohio.

DeWine stated that in regards to the flattening of the curve and estimates on the COVID-19 surge we are making slight progress. “Things are not as bad as they might have been,” said DeWine. DeWine attributed this change to the success of social distancing and Ohio’s cooperation with orders.

DeWine stated initial estimates were not wrong, but instead were impacted positively by staying home, however, it is not yet time to celebrate. “These positive numbers are based on the idea we will continue to do what we are doing now,” said DeWine. “If we let up they will not continue.” From here DeWine stated the state is working hard to make a path to get back to normalcy in the future. “We are working on a fairly sophisticated plan based on a couple of things. It’s a work in progress.” DeWine stated this plan, detailing where we go after achieving what we need to achieve, will be unveiled in upcoming weeks.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

