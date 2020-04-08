Providing PPE still Ohio’s top priority

COLUMBUS — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached 5,148 according to Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton on Tuesday. An increase of 350 from Monday’s data.

Acton also stated there were 1,495 hospitalizations due to the virus and 472 individuals in intensive care units. The number of Coronavirus deaths at the time of Tuesday’s press conference was 193.

Governor DeWine stated John Dawson, a member of the state employee family, died from Coronavirus. Dawson, a correction officer at the Marion Correction Institution, tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30 and was the second officer at the facility to test positive at that facility. DeWine stated that within Ohio’s prison system 48 employees and 17 inmates have tested positive for the virus from seven different prisons. “We are very aggressively testing in the prisons so when someone has symptoms they are tested,” said DeWine. DeWine stated that Ohio is doing well in response to COVID-19, but Dawson’s death comes as a reminder that as we celebrate our success we are still seeing deaths everyday.

“Our heart goes out not only to his family but to all those that are suffering because they lost a family member to Coronavirus,” said DeWine.

In regards to PPE, DeWine stated Battelle is now able to sterilize 160,000 masks per day. This is important, according to DeWine for those experiences shortages like those some nursing homes are facing.

DeWine said an effort to bring in masks from out of state is in the process, but it will take time to receive masks from China.

DeWine issued a public plea to all hospitals, medical facilities, and those using personal protection equipment to save their masks. “Do not throw them away,” said DeWine. “We now have the ability in Ohio to use that mask up to 20 times.”

DeWine said by not recycling you are denying someone else of a mask.

“We are a long way away from being able to distribute masks to everyone who needs one,” said DeWine. DeWine stated this included grocery workers in addition to those in the medical field.

On a positive note, DeWine stated that Tim Cook CEO of Apple donated 100,000 N95 masks which will be distributed to front line workers. DeWine extended his thanks to Apple for the important PPE.

DeWine reiterated that the goal every day was to protect our protectors, by securing necessary protective equipment for those being exposed to COVID-19.

DeWine recognized that April was child abuse prevention month, and stated that in this time of being restricted to the home many cases of child abuse may go unreported due to school cancellation. “I would ask everyone else to try and be more vigilant in reporting as we go through these times. The reports or child abuse are down, I think we can fairly say there because child abuse is down. It’s because we don’t have enough eyes on these children. So if you’re in a situation where you can see what’s going on we would ask you to make sure you report this,” said DeWine. Child abuse can be reported by calling 855-OHCHILD or (855)642-4452.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

