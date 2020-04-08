Second confirmed case of COVID-19 in Scioto County

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department are reporting another positive case of COVID-19, making our total two.

According to the Portsmouth City Health Department there has been 370 negative tests and 2 positive test results for Scioto County

City – 66

County – 142

Other Counties – 162

At this time, we ask residents to please refrain from calling the Health Departments for questions regarding this case while we complete our disease investigation and notify relevant individuals.

We urge residents to observe the Governor’s Stay at Home Order, practice good social distancing, and frequent handwashing as this is the key to stopping the virus from spreading.

The Ohio Department of Health updates their numbers daily at 2:00 pm on coronavirus.ohio.gov. We thank you for your continued cooperation.

