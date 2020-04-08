Miss Glenwood donates baskets to the elderly

With interruptions to the way River Days contestants usually interact with the community due to COVID-19, Miss Glenwood has stepped up in this time of need to give back to the elderly by donating care packages.

Shelby Easter, representing Glenwood High School in this year’s River Days Pageant, participates in Volleyball, Basketball, Cheer, Softball, Student Council and Yearbook Staff. Her project is to spread positivity by uplifting the elderly in her community by putting together care packages for the residents at Hillview Retirement Center, Cliffside House, Buckeye Towers and Heritage Square.

“With this project, I hope to put a smile on their faces during troubling times. With the elderly being isolated to protect their health, I can only imagine how lonely it might be. So, during this isolation period, I thought it would be nice to create the care packages with snacks, activities and homemade drawings to help raise their spirits,” said Easter.

Easter has been collecting items such as puzzles, crossword puzzles, word searches, painting kits, snacks and other activities to include in the care packages along with handmade drawings and notes that tell her name, age, school and a fun fact.

“I have also encouraged the children in my community to get involved and create their own drawings and notes to put in the care packages,” said Easter.

Easter stated that most of her donations are coming from people in her community, and the Village of New Boston, as well as family members. “They have been so helpful and supportive of my project,” said Easter. “I am so grateful for them!”

Easter said she had been working with Hillview Retirement Center, as well as several people in the village of New Boston for assistance on the project. Easter said she was inspired to begin this project when she thought about how lonely elderly people must be during this pandemic, while they try to isolate themselves for safety.

“I knew I wanted to give back to my community, but I was having a hard time thinking of what to do. While I was thinking, I realized that the elderly has been isolated from everyone because of the pandemic, and I immediately knew I wanted to do something to help. I really wanted to uplift the elderly because I can only imagine how lonely they must feel and it broke my heart to think about if one of my family members was in this situation,” said Easter. “So, I thought of the idea to put together care packages filled with activities and snacks to put a smile on their face.”

When asked what her family thought about her project, Easter said they have been very supportive.

“When I planned out what I wanted to do with my project, my pageant mom, Nicole Rawlins, was so thrilled with my idea. My family has been so supportive of my project and they have been very helpful,” said Easter. “My pageant mom has been by my side and helping me execute my project. I am so thankful for all their love and support!”

Easter stated that staying home, as well as spreading a positive message, is important as we face Coronavirus.

“As this pandemic grows, I feel that people need to continue to take precautions, stay home as often as they can, and spread positivity during this stressful time. Whether it’s a positive or inspirational quote or a friendly message to someone, positivity is contagious, and we should spread it no matter what the circumstances,” said Easter.

Easter encourages others who can to reach out and support others. “Just by offering a helping hand could mean the world to someone. No matter how big or small the gesture may be, anything can help those in need,” said Easter.

While COVID-19 continues to disrupt most of our daily lives, Easter stated she feels other candidates and herself are being creative in the ways they are still being involved in the community.

“As River Days contestants we have not been able to go about this journey normally with events being canceled and not being able to see each other. But, we are all doing our absolute best to help our communities in this time of need and I am so proud of all the work we have done to better not only our hometowns, but Scioto County as a whole,” said Easter.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

