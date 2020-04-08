Arlington Ohio man charged for aggravated vehicular homicide After UTV crash

Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini announced his office received a 911 call on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at 6:36 p.m. from a 2256 Wrights Run, McDermott, Ohio resident stating that they needed an ambulance for a UTV accident and a male had been injured.

Captain John W. Murphy stated that Deputies and Detectives responded along with Union Fire Department, Union 10, and Scioto 2 rescue squads. Upon rescue personnel arrival on scene, they observed the male victim pinned under the UTV. On deputies’ arrival, it was determined that the victim was the passenger in the UTV and had been ejected after the driver had lost control of the UTV and overturned.

Captain John Murphy stated the deceased was identified as 63-year-old Donald E. Webb, of McDermott. The body was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office where an autopsy will be performed.

Captain Murphy stated that the driver of the UTV was identified as 50-year-old Mark A. Ferguson of Arlington, Ohio. He was arrested and charged for Aggravated Vehicular Homicide felony of the 2nd degree and OVI 1st degree misdemeanor. Ferguson was booked into the Scioto County Jail and will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Wednesday, April 8th.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact Detective Kirk Jackson @ 740-351-1093 all calls will remain confidential.

