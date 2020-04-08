Fluor-BWXT donates $20,000 to area food banks

Fluor-BWXT Supports Local COVID Relief with $20,000 Donation to Area Food Banks

Pike County- Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth LLC (FBP) recently provided $20,000 in donations to southern Ohio food banks, helping area families in need during the COVID crisis.

“There are so many uncertainties for so many in our area, it’s more important than ever that we step up as a community to find ways to support those who need our help,” said J.D. Dowell, FBP’s Deputy Site Director at the Department of Energy’s PORTS site in Piketon, “These donations will help our local charities jump start the programs needed to get the immediate help to those struggling right now.”

A total of four $5,000 checks from the FBP Community Commitment Fund were delivered to thePike County Community Action, Scioto County Community Action, Jackson County Food Pantry and Clothesline, and the Chillicothe-Ross Community Foundation.

“We knew early on that if programs were impacted by cancellations, we would have to find a way to help those who needed assistance during the stay at home order,” said Pam Crawford, Pike County Community Action. “This donation has allowed us to get started immediately.”

Currently, Pike County Community Action is focusing its efforts on families with young children, those unable to get food deliveries from school districts, senior clients, home-bound individuals, and those in crisis.

“Last week, a grandmother called us looking for help just finding milk and bread,” said Crawford. “She said she only gets $80 a month in food stamps and with her grandchildren home now, she was in need of help. We were able to buy her groceries, including the milk and bread. When we delivered them, the woman was so thankful.”

In Ross County, the $5,000 donation was turned into $10,000 with a match through the Chillicothe-Ross Community Foundation. For a limited time, several of the charity’s regular donors have agreed to match, dollar for dollar, everything raised for their CoronavirusEmergency Fund, up to $30,000.

“These funds will go a long way to assist our local non-profits, help our community during this unprecedented situation,” said Scott Graham, executive director, Chillicothe-Ross Community Foundation. “These non-profits that feed and care for children, protect our seniors, care for patients, and assist those who have lost income will help Chillicothe and Ross County get through this crisis.”

“The Fluor-BWXT Community Commitment Fund is dedicated to finding opportunities to improve our community,” said Dowell. “Right now we are facing something we have never seen before and in times of need, it is so important that we all help where we can. We are honored to be a part of this community and able to do our part to help everyone get through this together.”

If you would like to make a donation in your community you can contact the following agencies:

•Pike County Community Action (740) 289-2371 ext. 7073 or pcrawford@pikecac.org

•Scioto County Community Action (740) 354-7541 or ssturgill@caosciotocounty.org

•Chillicothe-Ross Community Foundation’s Corona Virus Emergency Fund http://crcf.net/coronavirus-emergency-fund/

•Jackson County Food Pantry and Clothesline (740) 286-5937 or jacksonfoodprogram@gmail.com

Pike County Community Action employees organize groceries before being delivered to families across the county