SCCTC using 3D printing and making boxes for COVID19

LUCASVILLE — Fighting to protect against the Coronavirus is on the minds of most people across the country, including those in Scioto County.

Thanks to the Scioto County Career Technical Center (SCCTC), they are trying to help the cause by not only using 3D printing to make headbands for masks but boxes to protect the caregivers at SOMC.

Superintendent Kyle Copley said that the SCCTC Engineering Program is 3D Printing Face Shield Headbands to distribute to local health professionals during the COVID-19 outbreak. Craig Tackett, the Instructor of the Engineering Program, who is the engineering instructor and does the Satellite engineering at Valley High School, said the school is always looking for opportunities to help the community, and this was one way they can help during the tough time.

Copley said that the SCCTC’s Engineering Program has teamed up with SOMACC (Southern Ohio Makers Against COVID Coalition), which has people printing as many headbands as possible to help health care professionals, and said Mr. Tackett was contacted by SOMACC asking for help with printing headbands for face shields, and he was very excited to help.

“We are always looking for real-world opportunities and examples, and this is as real as it gets. We want to use our technology positively, and we feel that this will help those that are on the front line during this time,” said Justin Tackett. “We also have a student that has a 3D Printer, who has offered to step in and help with the process, which is great to see.”

Copley said, “Engineering is about helping solve or help problems, and this is one way that the program can do something to at least help with the COVID Pandemic. SCCTC Plans to make as many headbands as they can each week, which currently is around 60 or more a week.”

The SCCTC is also currently working on producing protective acrylic (PPE) boxes for SOMC and has supplied two acrylic boxes to SOMC already.

“The box that we have made marries two pieces of plexiglass by bending the plexiglass with a small propane torch, so it only has one seam which is sealed with flex tape,” Copley said.

Copley explained holes are cut in the front with a 4-inch hole saw. By using this process, they were able to drive the material cost down to about half of the original cost. If needed, the team could probably produce 100 a day with the setup currently in place.

“Everything used to create the acrylic box can be bought at a local hardware store. It has been an all hands on deck with our Engineering Department at the CTC. Justin Tackett, RAMTEC Supervisor, has been the boots on the ground for the acrylic box project,” Copley said. “Our Post-Secondary and Secondary Health Programs have been able to donate boxes of masks, gloves, gowns and other PPE equipment to SOMC, SOMC Hospice, MRDD and Heartland, that are currently vital for the community.”

The 3D printers at the SCCTC being used to make the headbands for face shields to aid in the cause for protection against the Coronavirus. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/04/web1_IMG_1005-new.jpg The 3D printers at the SCCTC being used to make the headbands for face shields to aid in the cause for protection against the Coronavirus. Submitted Photos The acrylic boxes being made at the SCCTC to aid in the protection against the Coronavirus placed over the patients. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/04/web1_box.jpg The acrylic boxes being made at the SCCTC to aid in the protection against the Coronavirus placed over the patients. Submitted Photos The headbands that were made by SCCTC to attach to the face shields. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/04/web1_IMG_1027-1.jpg The headbands that were made by SCCTC to attach to the face shields. Submitted Photos

