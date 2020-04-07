Local officials believe Scioto County is prepared for COVID-19 surge

The Scioto County Commissioners met on Tuesday and provided some updates on how the Coronavirus is being handled locally.

Scioto County Emergency Management deputy director Larry Mullins stated that he believes the county is prepared for the COVID-19 surge, which is expected to hit in the next few weeks.

“Last week by the request of FEMA Scioto County EMA with healthcare providers located several places here in Scioto County that could be, what they call, an alternative care site. Basically, these sites are for people that would not have symptoms of the virus but would have other medical conditions and need some level of medical care. We showed the Army Corps of Engineers and the Ohio National Guard the assessment team several different locations,” Mullins said.

Mullins stated two locations were presented, Scioto County Career and Technical Center and Shawnee State University.

“They did a very thorough job, everything from checking the electric capacity, the water, sewage, thickness of the concrete in the buildings, it was an all-day event,” said Mullins. “At the end of it right now, it looks like our surge capacity will be contained within our hospitals since we’ve done a good job of flattening the curve in Scioto County and the spread of it. The hospital has been cleared out in preparation per the OHD guidelines and it looks like we’re not going to need an alternative site here.”

Scioto County Health Commissioner Michael Martin stated that the hospital has extra beds ready and is moving ICU rooms around to prepare for the surge.

“It looks like that can all be contained in the hospital at this moment, but they’re always looking on, looking at other options,” said Martin.

Commissioner Bryan Davis stated that this ongoing crisis will indeed have an impact at the county level in regard to loss of sales tax and revenues. He stated the loss will also be experienced by the city, villages and townships as well.

Davis stated that thanks to routine preparations, the commissioners have funds set aside for emergency event and states as long as this period of economic hardship doesn’t persist, the county should be much better off than some others who do not have reserve funds.

“Because of that, Scioto County is going to be able to remain strong fiscally,” said Davis.

