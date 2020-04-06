SOMC provides shopping safety checklist

PORTSMOUTH-With the first cases of COVID-19 being confirmed in Scioto County through the weekend, Portsmouth City Health Department, the Scioto County Commissioners, and Southern Ohio Medical Center stress the importance of staying home to avoid exposure and spread of Coronavirus.

While only essential errands should be conducted at this time, by order of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Southern Ohio Medical Center has compiled a checklist for remaining safe while shopping for necessary supplies and groceries.

“During a global pandemic, groceries are still needed. There are still precautions to take while grabbing your necessities,” wrote SOMC.

According to Southern Ohio Medical Center, before heading out to pick up essential items, you should always have a shopping list. This helps to make your trip as quick as possible by quickly grabbing the items you know you need. Shopping carts and baskets are also breeding grounds for germs, so you should thoroughly disinfect either before using one. When going out for necessities, buy everything you will need for at least a week to reduce your number of shopping trips.

SOMC reminds shoppers to maintain a distance of six or more feet from other people at all times and to wash or sanitize your hands before entering a store when exiting a store, and after putting any purchased items away at home. You should also think about things you have touched and disinfect them too, such as your wallet, purse, car keys and cellphone. SOMC states that you should wash any perishable items before putting them away, and immediately dispose of any grocery bags. You should also wipe down any surfaces where your groceries were placed. The medical center also advises those who utilize a store pickup option to practice these tips where they apply.

In addition to the checklist, SOMC warns of several places germs may hide. “Handwashing is important, but being aware of hidden germs is a crucial step to fight the spread of germs-especially during a pandemic,” said SOMC. Cell phones, toys, keyboards, car keys, faucet handles, doorknobs, and remotes are among some of the places germs may hide. “Be sure to clean these areas constantly along with your hands and frequently touched surfaces.”

