100% of LPN class passes exam

PORTSMOUTH-Scioto County Career and Technical Center(SCCTC) has had something unusual happen with their Post-Secondary nursing Spring graduating class, all 20 members of the class passed their NCLEX-PN exam on their first try.

“15 of the students took the NCLEX-PN before the COVID shut down. At that time, a few had their tests canceled and then the testing people opened the test back up, so five of our students tested on March 28,” Shelly L.Nichols-Breech, MSN, RN Health Programs Administrator at the SCCTC said.

Breech, who has been teaching at SCCTC for almost 10 years, explained the NCLEX-PN is a test that student nurses take after they graduate a nursing program. They must be able to pass the test to practice as a nurse.

“This class is special because a 100% pass rate on the NCLEX is pretty rare and it is a great accomplishment for a program,” Breech said. “We integrated more “seat” time and classroom instruction and decreased a few clinical hours and started the students in a preceptorship with a seasoned nurse. I am confident these nurses are going to hit the ground running and be excellent fighters on the front lines of COVID-19. They have the heart and compassion that can be rare these days.”

Breech said she also promised on the first day of class back in February 2019, to buy them all Scioto Ribber if they passed NCLEX on their first try.

“I always called them our 100% club,” Breech said.

Breech added two other people were important in seeing the students pass on their first try.

“We have two full-time faculty members Teresa Shephard BSN, RN, who has been a nurse educator for 20 years and Aaron Kamer, BSN, RN who has been with us for two years and before that was an emergency room and ICU nurse. I have surrounded myself with an excellent team of part-time educators and this program would not be what it is without every single one of them,” Breech said.

Derek Brown, Director of Post-Secondary and Continuing Education SCCTC, had posted on their Facebook page, “Congratulations to our 2020 Spring Practical Nursing graduates. 100% of the students in the class passed their NCLEX exam on the first attempt.”

“With the COVID-19 and the nationwide shortage in nurses, 100% of our LPN (Licenced Practical Nursing), class that completed in February, have passed their boards on the first attempt,” Brown said. “That is 20/20 students. It may be nice for healthcare providers to know there is a place right here in Scioto County to recruit nurses from during this pandemic.”

Brown expressed what an accomplishment it was by the students and staff.

“In this current situation, we need all the nurses we can get,” Brown said.

Considered a small class of 20 students: (most tested before COVID19 directive), are these special people: Danielle Alexander, Kylee Applegate, Sarah Baldridge, Alisha Burns, Hannah Clifford, Bre Donahoe, Hannah Foster, Sheridan Ison, Maggie Kavanagh, Marissa Mathews, Marissa McGraw, Jami McGinnis, Haylie Musser, Madyson Rapp, Paula Shelton, Sarah Stratton, Debra Sturgill, Samantha Tumey, Ariel Wooten, Kathi Jo Zornes.

