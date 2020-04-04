First positive Coronavirus case in Scioto County

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments are reporting the first positive case of COVID-19.

At this time, EMA asks residents to please refrain from calling the Health Departments for questions regarding the case while EMA completes their disease investigation and notify relevant individuals.

EMA is urging residents not to panic. Observe the Governor’s Stay at Home Order, practice good social distancing, and frequent handwashing as this is key to stop the virus from spreading.

Grocery stores and other services will remain open and a large influx of customers would only put each resident at risk.

The Ohio Department of Health updates their numbers on their website daily at 2:00 pm at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

EMA, thanks the community for their continued cooperation.

