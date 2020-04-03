National Guard Assessment Teams help identify alternative care sites in Scioto County

PORTSMOUTH – Members of the Army Corps of Engineers and Ohio National Guard were in Scioto County Thursday afternoon to evaluate several facilities for possible conversion into Alternate Care Sites (ACS) and medical surge sites as part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) through the Ohio Emergency Operations Center (EOC), the Scioto County EMA was tasked with assisting in identifying non-traditional facilities that could be used as medical surge and ACS in our county should the need arise.

Scioto EMA, working with their local health and hospital partners, identified several possible locations that could be used during the surge for medical care to establish isolation units where patients with COVID-19 could remain during their isolation period that do not require medical treatment. The ACS locations would be used for patients who require some degree of medical care.

The assessment team’s mission is part of the planning process to help local officials be prepared for the worst-case scenarios.

SCCTC Superintendent Kyle Copley shows Assessment Team facility https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/04/web1_SCCTC-Superintendent-Kyle-Copley-show-Assessment-Team-facility.jpg SCCTC Superintendent Kyle Copley shows Assessment Team facility Capt Nick Mossbarger Assessment Team Leader https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/04/web1_Capt-Nick-Mossbarger-Assessment-Team-Leader.jpg Capt Nick Mossbarger Assessment Team Leader