Shawnee State to hold virtual commencement for spring graduates

PORTSMOUTH–Shawnee State University is planning a virtual commencement for all Spring 2020 graduates at the completion of the semester on May 9. Spring graduates will also have the opportunity to walk in SSU’s Fall Commencement Ceremony on December 12, 2020.

“Commencement is a significant milestone,” SSU President Jeff Bauer said. “We believe our graduates deserve immediate recognition for their accomplishments and the opportunity to celebrate with friends, family and faculty in-person later in the year when we are all able to be together.”

Bauer said that when it became obvious that the traditional Spring Commencement was impossible, SSU’s Commencement Committee, comprised of faculty, students, and staff, began looking at other possible options.

As part of the virtual commencement, graduates will be asked to submit photos, videos, and their thoughts about completing their degrees. These items will be used for the ceremony, as well as a planned commemorative video.

“These are extraordinary times and our students who are graduating this spring are part of an extraordinary class,” Bauer said. “I have tremendous respect for the flexibility, resilience, and leadership they have shown this semester. It’s this drive and determination that ensures their success throughout their chosen careers and fields of study.”

More information will be available in the coming weeks and months online at www.shawnee.edu/commencement.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/04/web1_Screenshot_2020-03-20-Daily-Times-pdtnews365-Instagram-photos-and-videos-2.jpg