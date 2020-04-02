KDMC reports positive COVID-19 test among employees

As the region continues to see more positive COVID-19 results in the community, King’s Daughters is also seeing positive test results among its team.

In a post on social media by KDMC’s CEO, Kristie Whitlatch, she states medical personnel are testing positive for the virus. The post does not mention the location of the employee.

“Unfortunately, healthcare personnel are at higher risk of contracting COVID-19, even practicing the very best infection prevention efforts. We are following all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines related to self-isolation, quarantine, time off from work, and follow-up testing. We are informing those who may have been exposed when this occurs.” Whitlatch posted.

In the post, Whitlatch emphasized the importance of limiting visitors and other foot traffic in healthcare facilities, including the no visitor restriction at Kingsbrook Lifecare Center.

“I know this is difficult when it affects someone you love, but it is necessary,” Whitlatch said. “We have taken many steps to reduce the risk for our community. We have devoted time and money to ordering, collecting, delivering and preparing the equipment, space and supplies needed to care for a surge of patients. Our most important resource is our team, especially medical, clinical and front-line support teams.”

Whitlatch stated KDMC considers the battle against the virus a war and plans to organize “soldiers” accordingly. Some providers and team members will be deployed to the front, some will be held in reserve at home until needed.

“I’ve asked our physicians across all specialties to develop a plan to ensure that we have adequate resources in their specialties for the long haul,” Whitlatch said in the social media post.

The KDMC CEO asked the community to protect people in high-risk categories and added a list of factors that would make a person at high risk.

“We know we will continue to have more positive test results. We will keep you informed. Please remember if you are sick, you must stay home. If you need advice or would like to schedule a telehealth visit, please call our Care 24/7 line at (606) 408-8999,” Whitlatch posted. “By following these guidelines, we hope to minimize the impact on our community.”

KDMC in Ashland, Kentucky https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/04/web1_KDMC-1.jpg KDMC in Ashland, Kentucky