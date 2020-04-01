65 Covid-19 deaths in Ohio

Dr. Amy Acton, Director of the Ohio Department of Health, announced Wednesday there were 2,547 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ohio, up 348 from the 2,199 cases reported on Tuesday.

Dr. Acton stated of these cases 679 have been admitted to hospitals, with 222 currently in Intensive Care Units. The number of COVID-19 deaths in the state has risen from 55 to 65 deaths in a 24 hour period.

Governor DeWine began his press conference on Wednesday with an update on hospital capacity.

“This is one of the things we have to do to prepare for the surge that is coming. It is important that we not only build out hospital capacity, but we’re also building out capacity with medical personnel the same way we’re doing with personal protection equipment for those in our hospitals”

DeWine said this effort would be led by Dr. Acton and General Harris of the Ohio National Guard.

DeWine highlighted the 8 different hospital preparedness regions in which the state is separated, also sharing the larger sections of separation Columbus, Cleveland and Cincinnati. DeWine stated that the state was divided into three sections passed on a set of variables including capacity and level of care.

“If anyone wonders why we’re doing this I ask them to turn on the tv in the morning and at night and see what is happening in New York right now”

DeWine stated the national guard will be assessing areas for potential buildout in the next few days, possibly expanding hospitals into vacant office buildings, convention centers, and empty college dorms.

“As we’ve talked about getting ready for this surge we talk about capacity in hospitals, but we know there’s a need for capacity in regard to personal protection equipment for first responders, folks that work in nursing homes, and medical personnel. We know there’s a need for an increase in numbers and we have to incrase them significantly ,” said DeWine. “I’m pleased to announce what we’re calling the Ohio manufacturing alliance to fight COVID-19. This is a collaborative public-private partnership tasked with providing first responders and healthcare workers with the PPE and medical devices they need to safely take care of patients.”

DeWine stated the state is already aware of shortages and is asking manufactures to step up and see what they can do.

“If you are a manufacturer we need your help and we need your help right now,” said DeWine. DeWine stated a new website, RepurposingProject.com, has been established for manufacturers to find a list of items needed.

DeWine announced an Order was signed by Dr. Acton on Wednesday which will increase testing turn around time and reduce anxiety of those who are sick. The orders according to Dewine will require hospitals that use third party labs be required to send samples to hospitals doing their own testing for a quicker turnaround. “The problem has been turn around of 4,5 or 6 days and that is simply unacceptable,” said DeWine. DeWine stated that the Ohio Department of Health will continue to analyze tests in critical patients. “That criteria does not change,” said DeWine.

A second part of the order signed Wednesday stated rapid tests would be distributed as soon as they were available and would be sent to various facilities as soon as next week.

DeWine stated the state of Ohio was working with Federal Partners like the Department of Agriculture and grocery stores to ensure vulnerable populations continue having access to food. DeWine announced that ‘click and collect’ options would allow those receiving snap benefits to shop online and pick up items at their car at curbside where available. EBT cards will now be able to be swiped without having to get out of the car at some shopping locations.

An Executive Order was signed by Governor DeWine on Wednesday for small business owners affected by COVID-19. “They are no strangers to hard work and sacrifice,” said DeWine. Through the order, DeWine issued a plea to lenders and landlords across Ohio to work with small businesses and suspend payments for at least 90 days. “The goal is to stop the economic spread of the virus of foreclosure,” said Lt. Governor Jon Husted.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter(740) 353-3101 Extension 1932 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

