Disaster loans available for businesses, homeowners

PORTSMOUTH — As part of the $2 trillion stimulus package, otherwise known as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), American home and small business owners now have the option to apply for disaster loans offered by the Ohio Development Service Agency (ODSA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

Small businesses and non-profits who submit an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) through the SBA may receive up to a $10,000 advance as a result of the U.S. Congress passing the CARES Act. Applicants who have previously submitted an EIDL are asked to submit a new application.

Each American who has previously filed their taxes for the 2018 or 2019 fiscal year and has an annual income below $75,000 is set to receive a $1,200 stimulus check in the coming weeks also as part of the recently passed CARES Act. Couples who are married and have filed their up-to-date taxes will receive a $2,400 check with $500 to be applied per child in that family.

According to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services Director Kimberly Hall, a total of $40 million has been paid for 95,000 unemployment claims in the state of Ohio as of the morning of April 1st. Hall discussed the measures the OJFS are taking to continue processing unemployment applications and providing benefits to Ohioans via a teleconference with media on Wednesday morning. Hall also stated that employees who have been furloughed may also apply for unemployment benefits offered by her organization.

President Trump stated that nearly 3.3 million job-less claims were filed in America last week alone during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hall and the OJFS announced updated call center hours for those needing assistance with PIN resets or to take initial applications. Call 1-866-962-4064 to speak with an OJFS agent during the following times:

Monday-Friday 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Those with questions regarding Ohio’s policy for unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic should visit http://jfs.ohio.gov/coronavirus for more information.

Small business and home owners now have the opportunity to apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) through the U.S. Small Business Administration and may receive up to $10,000 to help sustain operations during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/04/web1_4F5UuzPd-1.jpg Small business and home owners now have the opportunity to apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) through the U.S. Small Business Administration and may receive up to $10,000 to help sustain operations during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. U.S. Small Business Administration

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved