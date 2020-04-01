New Boston Village offices closed

In consideration of the ever-changing situation regarding COVID-19 (Coronavirus), in keeping with recommendations from both federal and state government officials and health departments, the Scioto County Commissioners declaration of emergency, and the expected surge in the number of people expected to contract the virus in the new few weeks, the New Boston Village Offices will be closed immediately to the public for All Routine Business. Critical or unforeseen matters requiring immediate attention will be considered on a case by case basis.

However, all necessary functions (Police, Fire, Sanitation, Flood Defense, etc) will continue without interruption.

Staff will be available to answer questions and concerns via telephone number 740.456.4103 and will be able to assist with filing of tax returns and Mayor’s Court questions.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/04/web1_Screenshot_2020-03-20-Daily-Times-pdtnews365-Instagram-photos-and-videos.jpg