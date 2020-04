Greenup County officials have confirmed their first case of COVID-19.

The department said it received the official notification from Chris Crum, Director of Greenup County Health Department Wednesday, about the positive patient. According to the press release, the patient is a 27-year-old female.

The department asks that residents continue practicing social distancing, good hand hygiene and staying at home unless they must travel for essential needs.

