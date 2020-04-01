Road closure update

Knoxel Hill-Brackenridge Road (CR84) in Brush Creek Township will be closed at the 3.60-mile marker Thursday, April 2, and Friday, April 3, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. A county consultant will be performing soil borings. Local traffic will be maintained.

Tick Ridge-Koenig Hill Road (CR42) in Brush Creek Township will be closed from mile marker 0.14 to 0.26 Wednesday, April 8, through Friday, April 10, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. A county consultant will be performing soil borings.

Please call the Engineer’s office with any questions or concerns (740-259-5541), or you can visit us on the web at SciotoCountyEngineer.org.

