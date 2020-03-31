Ohio requests donation for PPE equipment

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced in a tweet that the state government would begin accepting donations from its’ citizens from a list of 10 items, or personal protective equipment (PPE), during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

DeWine tweeted the following at 10:40 a.m., Tuesday alongside a graphic listing the 10 requested items, in no particular order:

“There is a critical shortage of personal protective equipment in #Ohio and across the country. Please email us at: together@governor.Ohio.gov if you have any #PPE that you can donate to help our healthcare workers and first responders.

#InThisTogetherOhio #StayHomeOhio

1. Surgical Gowns

2. Face/Surgical Masks

3. Gloves (Nitrile, Vinyl, Butyl)

4. N-95 Particulate Respirators

5. Isolation Gowns

6. Face Shields

7. Tyvek Coveralls

8. Thermometers

9. Foot Coverings

10. Ventilator Tubing”

In addition to the request that PPE items be donated from the public, the Ohio Department of Health tweeted a website link to Red Cross, requesting citizens donate blood to help continue fighting the coronavirus pandemic:

@OHdeptofHealth: “Make an appointment online to give blood. Donations are urgently needed. redcross.org/give-blood.html #InThisTogetherOhio.”

As of DeWine’s Monday afternoon daily news conference, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ohio was 1,933, with 39 confirmed fatalities as a result of the disease.

Scioto County remains one of the few counties in the state with zero confirmed cases of coronavirus. As of Monday, Pike and Lawrence counties each confirmed one case, while Lewis County (Kentucky) also has reported one confirmed case.

Those interested in following along with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s COVID-19 updates can watch each day at 2 p.m. on their local Public Broadcasting Service station, listen on Ohio’s NPR affiliates, or watch online at ohiochannel.org.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/03/web1_Ohio-PPE-Needs-1.jpg

ODH requests blood donations

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

