Absentee ballot deadline extended to April 28

PORTSMOUTH -The Scioto County Commissioners gave an update in regards to voting procedures during their meeting on Tuesday.

“Our understanding is that there is no further in-person voting in the courthouse or in the precincts,” said Commissioner Bryan Davis. “You can call the board of elections to get a ballot request form, or go online to the Secretary of State’s website and print your own ballot request form off. Once you get that ballot request form from either the board of elections or online you need to fill that out and mail that in.”

Davis stated those forms will be directed to the local board of elections office, which will then send you a ballot which must be completed and sent back. Commissioners stated these steps must all be completed and postmarked by April 27.

Davis shared while some people have voiced their opinions and are upset, they will be unable to vote in person and that the decision was not something made at the local level.

“Decisions are made in Columbus,” said Davis. “All we’re doing is following what we’re being given.”

Davis stated that while the process is cumbersome, he believes that if someone truly wishes to vote, they will take the necessary steps.

According to the Scioto County Board of Elections, the deadline for Ohio’s Primary Election has been extended until April 28 and vote by mail ballots must be requested by April 25 and returned by April 28. Voters who already voted do not need to request a new ballot, and ballots already received by mail or in-person will be included for this election.

The Scioto County Board of Elections said voters can obtain applications for Absentee Ballot Application via their website, by emailing a request for an Absentee Application including name, mailing address, contact information and number of applications needed to scioto@OhioSoS.gov, or by calling and leaving a detailed message to request an application be mailed to you.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

