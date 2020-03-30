Hill View Retirement Center takes precaution for COVID-19 outbreak

PORTSMOUTH-Hill View Retirement Center is going through several changes for the safety of residents and staff.

Since the quarantine was put into action, there have been no visitors allowed in the building and residents in long-term care, assisted and independent living are having meals delivered to their rooms to reduce contact.

“Most residents go to the dining room or even walk around the halls, but now they can’t even do that,” said Molly Snowden, a social worker for Hill View. “All hands are on deck.”

All staff members have their temperatures taken when they come in for their shift, along with the residents every other day.

94-year-old Lorraine Newman, a healthcare resident at Hill View, felt the quarantine was good as far as the virus was concerned.

“We have to do what we have to do,” said Newman. “The staff will come in the room and talk to us or play games because they try to keep our minds off it. They are very nice and good to me.”

Residents have access to tablets and phones to be able to Skype or call loved ones to help them stay connected, and some residents have even had family members visit through windows.

But the connection has not been so simple for residents with memory loss who do not understand why their families have not come to visit in recent days.

Newman said it is sad to see residents walk out of their rooms daily just to see the aides come and try to get them back in their rooms because they do not understand what is going on.

Staff members are trying to retain a positive outlook with all the changes and the illness itself.

“We have reconnected as people now that we are all in the same boat and we are definitely more grateful for each other here at Hill View,” said Snowden. “We haven’t seen the worst of it, but God can take this mess and we will see his message when all this is over.”

A resident walks alone at Hill View Retirement Center March 29, 2020. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/03/web1_Retirement1-1.jpg A resident walks alone at Hill View Retirement Center March 29, 2020. Visitation restriction sign on apartment door at Hill View Retirement Center https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/03/web1_retirement2-1.jpg Visitation restriction sign on apartment door at Hill View Retirement Center The Healthcare building at Hill View Retirement Center https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/03/web1_retirment-3-1.jpg The Healthcare building at Hill View Retirement Center