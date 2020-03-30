DESCO closing lobbies

As Desco Federal Credit Union monitors the impact of COVID-19, their lobbies are closing.

Due to COVID-19 Desco Federal Credit Union will be offering services in lobbies by appointment only. Drive-thrus remain open with normal hours. Financial services are considered essential industries by the government and will remain open throughout this crisis.

Desco realizes that members want to eliminate face-to-face contact as much as possible. Here are other ways you can interact with Desco.

•Online Account Access

•Online New Account Opening

•Apply online Mortgage Loans/Consumer Loans

•Remote Deposit Capture – Deposit checks with your mobile phone.

•Online Billpay

•Credit and Debit Card Alerts

•Transfer money to other members through online account access.

•After-hours telephone assistance for billpay, mobile and online access is available after 5pm Monday-Friday and 24 hrs. a day Saturday and Sunday. Call 800-488-0746 after regular hours.

•Desco also provides access to over 5,000 surcharge-free ATMs through its partnership with Alliance One. Download the Alliance One ATM locator to find one near you.

For all other questions you can email DESCO at memberservice@descofcu.org. Do not include any confidential information in your email. A response will be given during regular office hours. Contact DESCO at 800-488-0746 ext. 0 from 9am-5pm Monday through Friday.

If you or your family has been impacted by COVID-19, and need financial support, employees are ready to provide financial guidance and discuss solutions that may be available to you. Please call 800-488-0746 or email at memberservice@descofcu.org.

DESCO serves communities with financial services in Portsmouth, Minford, Wheelersburg, and Ironton in Ohio; Ashland, Kentucky and Huntington, West Virginia. All accounts are federally insured by the NCUA up to $250,000 with an additional $250,000 of excess deposit insurance provided by American Share Insurance, the nation’s largest private deposit insurer. Desco is an Equal Housing Lender.

Staff Report

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

