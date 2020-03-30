COVID-19 test results delayed for SOMC

Southern Ohio Medical Center announced on Friday that due to the high volume of tests that have been conducted, considerable delays are expected before the results of COVID-19 testing are returned to the institution.

“We understand it is difficult to wait and want to reassure everyone who has been tested that we are working to get these results as quickly as possible,” read the notice from SOMC. “In the meantime, we ask anyone who has been tested and is awaiting results to remain in quarantine, unless you have been instructed to receive medical care.”

According to the Portsmouth City Health Department, approximately 100 tests have been received for Scioto County as of early Monday, and 53 tests from other counties. Of these tests, only one individual from Piketon tested positive for COVID-19.

Southern Ohio Medical Center reminds anyone who feels they may need to be tested for COVID-19 to call (740) 356-CARE to be screened and registered. Apple COVID-19, an iPhone app developed in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), is also being promoted by SOMC to allow individuals to self-screen. However, if you feel you require medical attention, please contact your primary health care provider.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/03/web1_Screenshot_2020-03-20-Daily-Times-pdtnews365-Instagram-photos-and-videos-9.jpg

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved