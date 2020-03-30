SCIOTO COUNTY RESPONSE CONTINUES

PORTSMOUTH – Scioto County Emergency Management (EM) and the Portsmouth City (PCHD) and Scioto County Health (SCHD) Departments, as well as local hospitals, continue to prepare for the expected surge of the COVID-19.

While as of today, March 30, 2020, there are still no confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in Scioto County, healthcare officials say it is just a matter of time before we get our first confirmed case.

The main thing for citizens to remember when the first case is confirmed in Scioto County is please do not panic.

According to our healthcare authorities, COVID-19 is already in our community and citizens should not fixate on the number of confirmed cases.

In the meantime, before the surge, our local health, hospital, and EM representatives have been preparing by pushing out the latest public information about the virus, building capacity by coordinating with other regional hospitals, canceling all elective surgeries, building up their Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), acquiring and preparing testing machines that will be able to turn out COVID-19 test results, collecting test results from prescreened persons that exhibit signs of the virus, and many other planning activities for many different scenarios that could occur.

The main goal of these efforts are to help ensure, to the best of our ability that our hospitals and healthcare faculties are in the best shape possible to withstand the coming onslaught of sick people.

We need the public to do their part in this calamity by doing the following:

Obey the Stay at Home Order

Limit all nonessential travel

Wash your hands often

Clean frequency used items and surfaces

Stay away from sick people

If you become sick, self-quarantine, away from others, for at least 14-days

Cover your coughs and sneezes

Continue to practice social distancing by staying at least 6-feet apart.

Please do everything you can to slow the spread and flatten the curve.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/03/web1_Screenshot_2020-03-20-Daily-Times-pdtnews365-Instagram-photos-and-videos-8.jpg