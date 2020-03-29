Books for boredom

As boredom strikes the area of local children, one Clay Local Schools student is hoping to curve the monotony with a book.

Bailey Gillispie, who is a student at Clay and Miss Clay 2020 for River Days, has been using her platform to help children during the time they are out of school and to encourage them to pick up a book. “I was trying to think of what I would want to do during something like this and I am a huge reader,” Gillispie said. “If the kids are anything like me, they would love a new book.”

With an idea, Gillispie took to social media asking friends and family for donations so she could order brand-new books for students of Clay Local Schools. To abide by the stay at home order, she came up with the idea to have the books delivered during the bus routes of food deliveries.

“I received money from neighbors and family and got huge boxes of new books,” Gillispie said. “In a matter of days, I got more than $300 and tons of brand-new books.”

Once Gillispie received the books, she set out to get in contact with her principal at Clay Local Schools to set up a time to sort through the books and get them sent out to the students. “Of course, he was all about the idea,” Gillispie said. “It makes me emotional because I know they will be over the moon excited about the books, or at least I hope so.”

“I think with everything going on right now; this is great that Bailey has thought to do something like this,” Clay Local Schools, High School Principal, Russ Breech said. “We are very proud of her.”

Breech said with all the public libraries closed; she thought it was a great way to reach out to children who may not have access to books during this time. Breech urges students and families to continue reading and doing their homework and states the importance of those skills.

“I have three kids of my own, so I know how important it is,” Breech said. “It’s very important to keep up the reading and math and science.”

With the current situation of COVID-19, Gillispie said she does have some fears. She wants her classmates to remain safe and follow the orders given by the Ohio Governor. “It’s a very scary situation with how fast it’s spreading,” Gillispie said. “I just hope these kids will stay safe and listen and possibly read a new book.”

While the books Gillispie collected to give out to students were for the younger grades, Gillispie said she still has a favorite book she remembers and still enjoys reading to this day. “I read this series, called “P.S. I still Love You’, it’s a Netflix series now, but I have read those books two or three times each,” Gillispie said. “Reading makes me feel happy, so I hope It can do the same for them.”

Books donated to Gillispie were delivered throughout the week to students as they received their delivered meals from the school.

