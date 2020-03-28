Arrest made in Lucasville home invasion

Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini announced Saturday detectives have made an arrest in the home invasion that occurred at 22 Walnut in Lucasville in the early morning hours.

Captain John W. Murphy stated that detectives have been working around the clock on this case and were able to identify one of the suspects. Captain Murphy stated that on Saturday, March 28, 2020, the detectives were able to gather information on a possible location of one of the suspects. Deputies and detectives along with troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to Oakwood Ave. in Lucasville at approximately 12:45 where the suspect was detained without incident.

Captain John Murphy stated the suspect was taken by ambulance to Southern Ohio Medical Center where he was treated and released for a single gunshot wound to the leg.

Arrested was Justin A. Holcomb age 32 of Lucasville, Holcomb has been charged with 1 count of Burglary a felony of the 2nd degree and probation violation. Holcomb is being held in the Scioto County Jail without bond and will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Monday, March 30, 2020.

Sheriff Marty V. Donini stated that this is still an ongoing investigation that could result in additional charges being presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury on a later date on this suspect and others.

Captain Murphy would like to thank the community for the quick apprehension of this suspect that was involved in the home invasion. Murphy is asking the community to continue providing information about others involved in this crime. Anyone with information should contact Detective Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091 all calls will remain anonymous.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/03/web1_Holcombjustin.jpeg